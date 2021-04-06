STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

In view of rising COVID cases, Delhi govt considering proposal to impose night curfew: Sources

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

The national capital has been seeing a surge in cases. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A proposal to impose night curfew in the national capital is being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said on Monday.

"A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi covid 19
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp