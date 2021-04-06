STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

Published: 06th April 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID cases

Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed seven hours of night curfew with immediate effect but exempted people of certain professions from it.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till April 30.

People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require s soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA, a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the national capital.

"It is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities and services, as an emergency measure for the wellbeing and safety of people," the order stated.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, the order stated.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, mediapersons, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will be allowed on production of e-pass.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities will also be exempted on carrying e-pass.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses, autos and taxis will be allowed to ply within the stipulated time for transportation of only exempted categories of people during night curfew, said the order.

However, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements, it said.

All district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police, as well as authorities concerned, will ensure strict compliance with the DDMA order.

Enforcement authorities are required to note that these restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, and not to that of essential goods and services, the order stated, adding violation of curfew restrictions will be dealt with under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but any decision on lockdown will be taken after due public consultation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi night curfew
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp