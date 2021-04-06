STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals found flouting Covid-19 norms in Delhi: Centre

The Centre on Monday wrote to Delhi government flagging irregularities in identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries below the age of 45 years, by some private Covid-19 vaccination centres.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday wrote to Delhi government flagging irregularities in identification of Covid vaccination beneficiaries below the age of 45 years, by some private Covid-19 vaccination centres. In a communication to the principal secretary (health), GNCTD the union health ministry stated that there have been “serious lapses” in registration of beneficiaries by the VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro & Allied Sciences) located at Nehru Nagar area in the North East District. 

VIMHANS has been found to register beneficiaries below the age of 45 years as healthcare workers & frontline workers, and vaccinate them. The Delhi administration was directed to immediately issue a show-cause notice to VIMHANS regarding such wrong practices, and seek a written explanation from them within the next 48 hours. In another case, the Delhi government, in pursuance of the advice from the Centre, has issued a show-cause notice to Bensups Hospital, Sector-12 Dwarka for violation of the vaccination guidelines.

