13 ‘non-compliant’ CETPs get notices, may be fined upto Rs 12 crore

An environmental compensation of Rs 12.05 crore will be imposed on these CETPs if they fail to submit a reply within 15 days, according to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee order.

Published: 08th April 2021 07:58 AM

A view of Rashtrapati Bhavan during a dust storm in New Delhi on March 30, 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show cause notice to all 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the national capital after officials found them ‘non-operational’ or not adhering to prescribed effluent standards.

An environmental compensation of Rs 12.05 crore will be imposed on these CETPs if they fail to submit a reply within 15 days, according to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee order. The CETPs are meant to treat industrial effluent before it can be discharged into the Yamuna or reused.

“These Common Effluent Treatment Plants have been found non-functional or not complying with prescribed effluent standards even after repeated directions by the DPCC, as a result of which the Yamuna is getting massively polluted,” a statement from the office of Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued show-cause notices for imposing environmental compensation of Rs 12.05 crore on these 13 CETPs, it said. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to making the Yamuna pollution-free by 2023, it said. The Commissioner of Industries is the regulatory authority for CETPs in Delhi. 

