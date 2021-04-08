STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Aavartan, set for a physical edition

Earlier, the event was slated to start on March 28, but was got postponed due to the new government directives.

Published: 08th April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Abhimanyu Lal

By Express News Service

After a virtual edition of the Aavartan Festival last year, Devi Durga Kathak Sansthan (DDKS) in association with the Ministry of Culture is here with the second edition of the music and dance fest on April 10 at Triveni Kala Sangam. Earlier, the event was slated to start on March 28, but was got postponed due to the new government directives.

Abhimanyu Lal

Kathak dancer-guru Geetanjali Lal, Organiser, says, “All events were cancelled in the wake of Holi. But now, we have got the permission to hold the event,” adds Lal. Lal had created this society in memory of two great maestros Pt Devi Lal and Pt Durga Lal to give artists and upcoming talent a platform. She says, “Aaavartan means ‘time cycle’, where the beginning and the end are submerged into each other. This represents continuity and gives meaning to existence in a full circle.

We will continue to showcase wonderful performances every year for all Rasikas in the time cycle of infinity.” The evening will begin with Shiv Stuti choreographed by Lal with Manjari, Kavya, and Swasti. This will be followed by a talk on classical arts by Pt Vijay Shankar, Taal Vaadya Kacheri led by Pranshu Chatur Lal, and the event will conclude with a grand solo Kathak performance by Abhimanyu Lal along with Tabla maestro Ustaad Akram Khan.

This duo will be performing together for the first time. They will be accompanied by Salman Khan on Pakhawaj, Vijay Parihar on Vocals, and Salim Kumar on Sitar. “For the past several months, artistes had adapted to a new virtual medium to promote and preserve the art. The audience and performers were not face to face. But this event will help artistes’ hard work to reach the hearts of art lovers directly to them. The idea is to only promote and propagate true art and artists and make the world more peaceful and blissful,” she adds. Artistes were more than happy to be a part of a public event, she shares.

They are taking a lot of care because they will be performing live after a long time. Though the entry is open to all, people will be allowed to enter only after temperature checks and sanitisation. Sanitisation system has been put in place. Triveni kala Sangam hall has 150 seats but every alternate seat will be blocked to ensure social distancing,” she adds. Her team is already gung-ho to plan Aavartan 2022. “At DDKS, we aim at producing and propagating art all the time, so our minds are constantly working on what next,” Lal concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavartan Festival Devi Durga Kathak Sansthan
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp