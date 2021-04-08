STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Earthquake monitoring gets more teeth

With nine low-intensity earthquakes recorded in the Delhi region in the past three months, the Centre has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of such activity. 

Published: 08th April 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With nine low-intensity earthquakes recorded in the Delhi region in the past three months, the Centre has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of such activity. 
The nine earthquakes had a magnitude ranging between 1.8 and 2.9 on the Richter Scale and were located mostly in west, southwest Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad regions.

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small-magnitude earthquakes during April to August last year. The epicentres of these quakes were located in areas of N-E Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar. 

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences had consulted a few experts. Additional earthquake recording instruments have been deployed for close monitoring of such activity and carry out field studies to characterise the subsurface structures using techniques such as Magnetotellurics (MT). 

The earthquake monitoring is being done through 11 additional temporary field stations, which were installed during May and June 2020. These stations continue to function to detect precise location of earthquakes for a better understanding of the causative sources. These also provide data in near real-time for locating earthquakes. 

The MT survey involves measurement of the time-varying electric and magnetic fields to determine the distribution of electrical conductivity in the subsurface. It has been carried out in collaboration with the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun, across the Moradabad Fault and Great Boundary Fault (in the Bareilly and its surrounding area).

  • 9 low intensity earthquakes recorded in the Delhi region in past 3 months
  • Magnitude range between 1.8 and 2.9 on Richter Scale
  • Tremors felt in West Delhi, South West Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Bahadurgarh and Ghaziabad regions
  • Magneto-telluric (MT) geophysical survey across major faults of the Delhi region such as Mahendragarh Dehradun Fault, Sohna Fault, Mathura Fault, Moradabad Fault and Great Boundary Fault to be conducted
  • Signatures of active faults observed at Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla-Nehru-Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in UP
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp