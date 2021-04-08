Filling of vacant posts in maintenance tribunals receives momentum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process for appointing non-official members in the Maintenance Tribunals under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in all districts. The social welfare department on Wednesday issued a notice inviting applications from the general public.

An official said the eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions have been uploaded on the department’s website and interested applicants would need to send a set of four application copies to the director, social welfare department.

“Instructions and other details are available on the website. The envelope containing applications should clearly mention that ‘for the post of non-official member in Maintenance Tribunal’. The application must reach the director officer social security branch, which is in the Police Headquarters building, ITO latest by 15 April,” said the official.

The selection will be made through personal interviews. Each Maintenance Tribunal is presided over by the concerned additional district magistrate (ADM). The tribunal has two non-official members; one should be a woman. The parents and senior citizens in distress can seek relief in the form of maintenance allowance from their children through the tribunals.

As per the rules, a non-official member should not be less than 35 years of age and possess a post graduate degree from a recognised university. A person applying for the membership in the tribunal under non-official member category should be a person of ability, integrity and standing and should have adequate knowledge and experience of at least 10 years of working for the welfare of senior citizens in the area of health, woman empowerment and social welfare, say the rules.