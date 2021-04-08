STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Filling of vacant posts in maintenance tribunals receives momentum

The selection will be made through personal interviews.  Each Maintenance Tribunal is presided over by the concerned additional district magistrate (ADM).

Published: 08th April 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has initiated the process for appointing non-official members in the Maintenance Tribunals under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in all districts. The social welfare department on Wednesday issued a notice inviting applications from the general public. 

An official said the eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions have been uploaded on the department’s website and interested applicants would need to send a set of four application copies to the director, social welfare department.

“Instructions and other details are available on the website. The envelope containing applications should clearly mention that ‘for the post of non-official member in Maintenance Tribunal’. The application must reach the director officer social security branch, which is in the Police Headquarters building, ITO latest by 15 April,” said  the official.

The selection will be made through personal interviews.  Each Maintenance Tribunal is presided over by the concerned additional district magistrate (ADM). The tribunal has two non-official members; one should be a woman.  The parents and senior citizens in distress can seek relief in the form of maintenance allowance from their children through the tribunals.

As per the rules, a non-official member should not be less than 35 years of age and possess a post graduate degree from a recognised university. A person applying for the membership in the tribunal under non-official member category should be a person of ability, integrity and standing and should have adequate knowledge and experience of at least 10 years of working for the welfare of senior citizens in the area of health, woman empowerment and social welfare, say the rules.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government employment
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp