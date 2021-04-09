STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP begins verification drive of workers for MCD elections

Harshdeep Malhotra said that the state leadership had appointed 280 observers to conduct a verification drive in all 280 wards.

BJP workers and Delhi farmers protest near CM’s residence asking AAP government to fulfill the promise of giving an amount 50% above the MSP.

BJP workers and Delhi farmers protest near CM’s residence asking AAP government to fulfill the promise of giving an amount 50% above the MSP. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP in Delhi has started verification of grassroots level workers, selected in each booth, to mobilise support for the party in the municipal elections next year.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harshdeep Malhotra said that the state leadership had appointed 280 observers to conduct a verification drive in all 280 wards. 

During the verification, all details such as Aadhaar, mobile number, and photo of each enrolled worker are uploaded on a mobile application developed especially for the purpose.

He said that each observer is meeting all 21 selected workers in every booth personally to verify their details and their association with the BJP.

“The panel of observers comprises senior party leaders, office bearers, and former presidents of ward level committees. The one-to-one meetings and verification are expected to continue for about three months. There are several members, who are not very active. This drive will help us to identify energetic workers,” said Malhotra, who is responsible for forming the teams of grassroots campaigners in all 13,600 booths in the capital.

The Delhi BJP has decided to set up a team of ‘Special Ekkis’ (Special 21) grassroots level workers to connect with voters in each booth. The members of the team will go door-to-door and explain the welfare schemes and work done by the municipal corporations.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders said that the decision to undertake a verification exercise was taken after the party couldn’t find enough ‘committed’ volunteers during municipal bypolls in February.

“Some leaders don’t take enrollment of grassroots level volunteers seriously and submit fake names and details. This led to embarrassment. To ensure genuine induction and fix accountability, an app was developed and physical verification was launched,” said a BJP leader requesting anonymity. According to the observers, workers are happy with the initiative and responding positively and vigorously. 

“We are taking this exercise very seriously. The workers are equally excited as they believe that they are being recognised by the leadership. I keep uploading photos and videos on social media after every verification session,” said Teena Sharma who is in charge of the Munirka ward.

