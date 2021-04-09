BJP Councillor Sanjay Thakur in nexus with builders, alleges AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that BJP councillor Sanjay Thakur faces multiple complaints of real estate-related fraud and forgery but the Delhi Police has allegedly not taken any action against him yet.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Thakur, a councillor in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is in nexus with builders to create buildings and forcibly asks for money from others.

The AAP leader said that should be a warning to the public for selecting such tainted people into power.

Bhardwaj further demanded that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta explain what action the party has taken against him.

“I would like to request Councillor Gupta- who himself is a councillor and understands their business very well- that in light of the complaints and documented councillor have presented against his councillor in addition to a video; to clarify what action has been done by the BJP against their councillor (Thakur),” he said.

‘New faces won’t help BJP’

The AAP said that even if Delhi BJP brings all the new faces for the upcoming municipal elections, they will lose the polls.“All citizens of Delhi must know that this time again, BJP would change all its councillors and give tickets to new people.

However, this doesn’t change anything. This time the corruption done by BJP Councilors has broken all previous records,” said Bhardwaj.

AAP has mounted a ferocious campaign against the BJP which is ruling the three municipal corporations of Delhi for the last 15 years.

The elections for the civic bodies will be held next year. In 2017, the BJP had not fielded any sitting councillors.