STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government arranges oxygen, gets more manpower to combat COVID case surge in Delhi

The government also issued an order to escalate beds in 115 private hospitals from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Published: 09th April 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led state government has issued multiple orders to tackle the grim situation including addition of beds, involving more manpower, arranging enough oxygen and others.

State government’s largest facility Lok Nayak Hospital has been provided with additional 500 beds taking the total now to 1,500, ICU beds with ventilators increased to 200.

At GTB hospital too, the general bed capacity has been increased to 1,000 now. The government also issued an order to escalate beds in 115 private hospitals from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

“In order to augment the bed capacity for Covid patients 115 private hospitals either having total bed capacity of 50 beds and more or already identified and registered for providing Covid related treatment are hereby directed to reserve 50 per cent of their total ICU and ward bed capacity or 1.25 times the occupancy of Covid ICU and Covid ward beds whichever is higher. These 115 hospitals are given liberty to reserve more than the aforementioned requisite beds for Covid related treatment,” read the official order.

It has also asked Medical Superintendents or Directors to depute manpower in the holding area with enough oxygen facility adding that no patient should be kept waiting for more than 10 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp