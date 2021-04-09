Government arranges oxygen, gets more manpower to combat COVID case surge in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led state government has issued multiple orders to tackle the grim situation including addition of beds, involving more manpower, arranging enough oxygen and others.

State government’s largest facility Lok Nayak Hospital has been provided with additional 500 beds taking the total now to 1,500, ICU beds with ventilators increased to 200.

At GTB hospital too, the general bed capacity has been increased to 1,000 now. The government also issued an order to escalate beds in 115 private hospitals from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

“In order to augment the bed capacity for Covid patients 115 private hospitals either having total bed capacity of 50 beds and more or already identified and registered for providing Covid related treatment are hereby directed to reserve 50 per cent of their total ICU and ward bed capacity or 1.25 times the occupancy of Covid ICU and Covid ward beds whichever is higher. These 115 hospitals are given liberty to reserve more than the aforementioned requisite beds for Covid related treatment,” read the official order.

It has also asked Medical Superintendents or Directors to depute manpower in the holding area with enough oxygen facility adding that no patient should be kept waiting for more than 10 minutes.