National Lok Adalat deferred in Delhi due to rising coronavirus cases

Delhi State Legal Services Authority's Member Secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora said that the decision was taken considering the likelihood of large footfall in all the court complexes.

Published: 09th April 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 03:36 PM

According to the officials, several other states have also deferred Lok Adalat in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Lok Adalat, scheduled for Saturday, has been deferred till further order in view of recent spurt of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In an order passed on April 7, Delhi State Legal Services Authority's (DLSA) Member Secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora said that the decision was taken considering the likelihood of large footfall in all the court complexes here.

Owing to the recent spurt of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and considering that in the forthcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10, 2021 there is a likelihood of large footfall in all the court complexes, it has been advised and directed by Executive Chairperson, DLSA, to defer the National Lok Adalat till further orders.

The Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10, 2021 accordingly stands deferred, the order said.

According to the officials, several other states have also deferred Lok Adalat in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

