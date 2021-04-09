Non Communicable Diseases are the reason for 40 per cent hospital stays: Dr Prathap C Reddy

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for nearly 65 per cent deaths. The good news is that around 80 per cent of mortality from NCDs is preventable with early detection and proper management.

These are a few findings from a nationwide study Health of the Nation done by Apollo Hospitals, released on World Health Day (April 7).

As per the report, NCDs have witnessed a steady rise in India over the last two decades. The report indicates that the top five NCDs - diabetes, hypertension, cancer, obesity and respiratory diseases - claim over six million lives every year globally, and factors in different occupations, economic sections, and demographics, as also NCD trends across the country.

As per the report, a large number of diabetics belong to metros - Delhi NCR, Punjab & Haryana Belt, Kolkata, Mumbai- Ahmedabad belt, Hyderabad and Chennai, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Diabetes is also prominent in rural areas of MP, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, parts of Orissa and Gujarat.

Hypertension cases are also high in metros such as Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Kolkata, Mumbai, Goa, Trivandrum and Hyderabad and in the rural areas in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Bihar, Orissa and Gujarat.

The highest prevalence of pre-diabetes and diabetes is seen in 45-60 year olds; almost as high as the 60+ age group. About 50 per cent diabetics have hypertension and are also above the recommended weight.

“NCDs are the reason for 40 per cent hospital stays,” says Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, adding, “We can overcome NCDs only if we take our health seriously. This gains more importance in the current scenario as people with NCDs like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and chronic liver disease stand a greater mortality risk from COVID-19.”

Preventive Health Check, a must

The report talks about the need for preventive health management that can help detect and tackle risks from NCDs before they manifest, especially in context of the pandemic.

The doctors say that personalised health check assessment (using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics) helps predict, delay and even prevent premature risk. It also helps one overcome chronic health issues and support the path to wellness.

