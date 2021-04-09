STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red Fort violence: Was exercising  right to protest, Deep Sidhu tells court

Deep Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the violence during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he did not instigate anyone to cause violence and was only exercising his ‘fundamental right’ to protest. The actor-activist was arrested on February 9 in connection with the violence during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Sidhu’s counsel told Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen that he was actually helping police to pacify the crowd and asking people to come down from the Red Fort.

“There’s no question of conspiracy. I (Sidhu) am a popular face, that’s why this case. I was at a wrong place at a wrong time. I was there for peaceful protest. Right to protest is a fundamental right, that’s why I was there. Neither I indulged in violence, nor did I urge anyone to indulge in the violence,” Sidhu submitted via his counsel. 

The counsel told the court that the protest was called by various farmers’ union and that Sidhu did not urge anyone to go to the Red Fort. “No call was given by me for any tractor rally or to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I mobilised people. I came much later to the Red Fort. I was not present at any of the sites to break the barricade,” he claimed.

Sidhu claimed that he was at a ‘dhaba’ at Murthal till around 12 PM, and reached at the Red Fort only at 2:05 PM. Huge crowd had already gathered at the Red Fort when he reached there, he said.

“Entire thing­­mobile location, route etc.have been verified. I have not indulged in a single act of violence. I left before the violence broke out,” he told the court.

The counsel told the court that Sidhu’s implication was a classic case of trial by media. However, the prosecution opposed the bail application, alleging that the accused instigated others for violence.

“Hundreds of policemen were injured. Sword, sticks etc. were used. Protesters tried to crush policemen under tractors. All this started only after hoisting of ‘Nishan Sahib’ at the Red Fort, for which the accused had instigated. It was only to defame the country in the entire world that the accused persons went to Red Fort. In the name to fundamental rights they created violence,” the police said.

The court, however, asked the police to produce the evidence to show that the accused instigated the mob.
The court adjourned the matter for April 12 for further arguments and directed both the parties to file various documents, including transcripts of the videos cited by Delhi police as evidence. 

