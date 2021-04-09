With 281 cases and 5 deaths, Jawaharlal Nehru University imposes stricter Covid rules 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view 281 positives cases and five deaths due to coronavirus in the university, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has directed officials to be vigilant and take all necessary measures. In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, the university has sent out a number of instructions to the officials and residents of the campus which include ensuring adherence to safety guidelines like wearing a face mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

To implement the measures more strictly, the dean of students have also been asked constitute a hostel level student committee and frame ethical guidelines to sensitized the hostellers to follow. “The Provosts and Wardens of the hostels are required to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to enforce Covid-19 guidelines such as strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing,” it said.

It also advised the Dean of Students to frame “ethical guidelines and form hostel-level student committee” to sensitise hostel residents towards adherence of guidelines Besides, the varisity admin has also asked the security staffs to keep a close eye on students, stakeholders and others and take photographs and report to the administration for violating rules and disciplinary action against them.

Goods should be only sold to those who are wearing a mask. Any violation would attract closure of shops, canteens for two days initially and further violation will be dealt with according to the guidelines issued by the central/Delhi governments/university notification, it said.

“The campus situation will be reviewed time to time and if cases rises exponentially or leads to potential development of Red zone or containment zones, further measures will be taken. This may include restricting the movement or reducing the number of persons in the given premises or vacating the premises,” said Anirban Chakraborti, Jawaharlal Nehru University registrar in the circular.

Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city's health department.

