DCW rescues minor girl illegally trafficked from Jharkhand’s Gumla

“We came to know about the minor forcefully pushed into child labour from a twitter handle from Jharkhand which tagged Delhi and Jharkhand police seeking help,” said DCW.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:34 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission of Woman (DCW) on Friday rescued a 16-year-old girl from Channa market, Karol bagh. The minor, a native of Gumla Palkot, Jharkhand, was brought to the national capital on pretext of a job offer. 

“We came to know about the minor forcefully pushed into child labour from a twitter handle from Jharkhand which tagged Delhi and Jharkhand police seeking help,” said DCW.  It said the girl informed DCW that she was brought to Delhi on the pretext of a job offer. A fake aadhaar card as identity proof was also made so that the girl could get a job quickly and was asked to mention that she is 18-year-old, if asked by anyone. 

The girl was working as a maid in the house for four months. She also used to work somewhere else.   
After rescuing the girl, the girl was produced before Child Welfare Committee and is residing at a shelter home. The DCW has also taken cognizance about the fake aadhaar card issued for the girl. 

“This case is yet another example of girls getting trafficked from Jharkhand and other states to Delhi. In the last five years, DCW has rescued many such girls. A few months back, DCW rescued minor girls from Jharkhand and returned them to their state with the help of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal. 

