Farmers to block KMP e-way for 24 hours from Saturday morning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre’s three new agri laws will block the key Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway also known as the Western Peripheral Expressway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning. “On April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be blocked for 24 hours (from 8 am, 10th April to 8 am 11th April) as a warning to the government,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions, said in a statement on Friday.

While the farmers have also called to block the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal highway i.e. the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the KMP Expressway is expected to be most affected by the protest. The move is a part of the farmers’ strategy for protest this month. These include marking significant historical occasions like the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, and the Ambedkar Jayanti April 14.

On April 13, the protesting farmers will celebrate the foundation day of Khalsa Panth on the borders of Delhi. There will also be programmes to remember and honour the martyrs on the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“The ‘Save Constitution Day’ and the ‘Kisan Bahujan Unity Day’ will be celebrated on 14 April. On this day, all the stages of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be managed by agitators of Bahujan Samaj and all the speakers will also be Bahujan,” the statement said. The SKM also appealed the farmers and Dalit-Bahujan to peacefully protest against an event of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Kaithal. The farmers will also be organising a special event on April 18 to recognise and honour the “participation and dedication of the local people” in the movement.

Farmers will host week-long celebrations from April 24 that will mark the completion of 150 days of the movement. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against three new farm laws at multiple Delhi borders, saying that the legislations threaten the existing Minimum Support Price system, a claim the government has repeatedly refuted.

Traffic diversions For Commuters To avoid Expressway

In view of the SKM’s call to shut down the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours, the Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday. Traffic diversions have been planned in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh districts. Passengers coming from Ambala or Chandigarh side on National Highway-44 may go towards Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli in UP. Besides, vehicles going towards Gurugram and Jaipur can turn towards National Highway-71A from Panipat via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.