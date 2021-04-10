STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inauguration of revamped Chandni Chowk postponed

'No new date has been decided yet for the opening ceremony of beautified Chandni Chowk,' said an official. 

Published: 10th April 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:30 AM

The redeveloped 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort Crossing to Fatehpuri mosque was to be inagurated on April 17 | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The much-awaited opening of revamped Chandni Chowk Road has been postponed. 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to inaugurate the redeveloped 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort Crossing to Fatehpuri mosque on April 17. According to senior government officials, the notice issued by office of the Minister of Public Work Department regarding cancelling the programme cited no reason. However, the decision was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.   

“No new date has been decided yet for the opening ceremony of beautified Chandni Chowk,” said an official.  A PWD official, associated with the project, said that  the cancellation notice had come as a relief because agencies were racing against the time to complete preparation for the proposed opening of the stretch. “The project is on the verge of completion but due to the night curfew imposed recently, we couldn’t continue to work round the clock.

We will certainly meet the final deadline of April 31. However, the redevelopment of Red Fort Crossing, which is now part of the Chandni Chowk project, may take a little more time,” said the official.
Recently, the PWD has approved a proposal for the redevelopment of the existing intersection at Red Fort which is considered unsafe for pedestrians as they have to walk around or cross the road amid heavy traffic. As part of the plan to make the crossing a pedestrian-friendly zone, raised crossovers for cyclists, decorative lights and flowering plants will be added to the site.

Recently, the PWD minister Satyendar Jain reviewed the project and directed to deploy civil defence volunteers to ensure that restrictions on motor vehicles on Chandni Chowk are complied with once the stretch is reopened after its redevelopment. The directions were issued to the district magistrate (DM) of Central district to provide 75 volunteers to the Delhi Traffic Police to regulate traffic movement in the Mughal-era heritage market.

