Can finish vaccination in 2-3 months: Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Reiterating his demand for removal of age criteria to scale up vaccination, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government is capable of conducting door-to-door vaccination. Speaking at a digital press briefing, he said that the situation is worrisome; however, the government is keeping a close watch on the development.

Pressing for rapid vaccination for all ages, Kejriwal said that the government could administer vaccines to all in three months. “The government is ready to go to each and every house and vaccinate the people. Our staff is ready. In the meeting of all chief ministers, 2-3 other CMs also said that they would vaccinate all citizens in their state in the next 3 months and asked the Centre to remove restrictions on the vaccination process; one of them is age bar,” he said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, only people of 45 years of age and above could take the jab at present. Terming the age criterion ‘strange contradiction’, the CM said that he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for easing restrictions on vaccination. “There is a strange contradiction. We now have a vaccine for corona.

Despite this, it is spreading so rapidly. To prevent this, we must have vaccinated the citizens at a much faster pace. If we had vaccinated people much faster than the pace of coronavirus’ spread, we would have been able to control it. The speed of vaccination at present is very low. I requested the central government multiple times, wrote them a letter, wrote another letter to the PM too, stating that all restrictions on the vaccination process must be removed,” he said. Questioning the age cap, he said that the data shows that 65 per cent of patients in Delhi are less than 45 years of age.

“If 65 per cent of patients are less than 45 years of age, how would its spread stop? How would we break its cycle? It can only happen with vaccination. I request the central government, which has imposed a lot of restrictions such as we can’t open up vaccination centres, can’t vaccinate people below a certain age. Right now we must undertake a vaccination drive at a large scale and divert all our machinery towards it. If we increase the pace of vaccination, it would serve as a solution to this,” Kejriwal said.

More than 2.5K people booked for violating night curfew

Over 2,500 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew, police said on Sunday. According to the police, 222 cases were registered in this regard from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 5 am. “A total of 2,523 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said. The police issued 520 ‘challans’ to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said.

Over 17L get 1st dose and 3.5 lakh administered vaccination

More than 17 lakh people in Delhi have received the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while over 3.5 lakh have got both the doses, according to data shared by the Health Department on Sunday. In the latest health bulletin, which also included a segment on vaccination as well, it mentioned that 20,70,868 people have been vaccinated in total till date. Out of these 17,12,109 people had got their first shot, while rest 3,58,759 had also got the second dose. On Sunday, a total of 64,943 beneficiaries were administered doses till 6 pm. The first dose was given to 59,518 people and the second dose was given 5,425 beneficiaries.