STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro penalises 515 commuters for violating COVID-19 norms

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC appealed to all to follow safety protocols and counsel others to do the same.

Published: 13th April 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Station

DMRC shared the details from their official Twitter account. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Delhi grapples with the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Monday penalised 515 commuters for violating coronavirus safety norms.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC appealed to all to follow safety protocols and counsel others to do the same.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 515 commuters on 12 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," DMRC tweeted.

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths the day before, which is its highest single-day spike till date, informed the health department of the national capital.

Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the national capital, some of the migrant workers have started returning to their native places in fear of the imposition of lockdown.

According to the state health department, the infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and a total of 11,355 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Delhi Metro Delhi coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp