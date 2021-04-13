STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourth wave: Virus spreading faster, affecting younger population more

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days and across the country has baffled medical experts.

Published: 13th April 2021

Delhi covid facility

Healthcare workers wearing a PPE kit instruct the COVID-19 patients at a temporary converted isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, at Shehnai Banquet Hall in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi is causing high-grade fever, spreading faster and affecting the younger population, especially those in the age group of 30 to 50, more, according to experts.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous ones and according to data available with him, 65 per cent of patients infected this time are below 45 years.

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days and across the country has baffled medical experts.Some doctors said the reason behind a large number of people contracting the infection this year vis-a-vis last year could be that the “virus has mutated” and the current strain is more infectious.

“The younger population goes out for work, uses public transportation and hence, there are more chances of coming into contact with others. Many people are still not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, which has contributed to the rise in cases,” said Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals here. He, however, pointed out that deaths in Delhi is still much lower compared to what was recorded in June, September and November.

Chatterjee, a Covid survivor himself, said doctors in their 40s and 50s and other younger healthcare workers, say in their 30s, are getting infected in the current wave despite most of them having taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Thirty-seven doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic. Of these, five have been admitted for treatment, hospital sources had said last Thursday.

Below 45 getting frequently infected 
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said the fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous ones and according to data available with him, 65 per cent of patients infected this time are below 45 years

With PTI inputs

