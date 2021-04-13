Covid-19: Now, Jhandewalan Mandir closed indefinitely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of rising coronavirus cases, the management committee of Jhandewalan Mandir on Monday decided to close the temple for an indefinite period. The development assumes significance as the nine-day long Navaratri celebrations is beginning from Tuesday. The Chatterpur Mandir will also remain closed during celebrations.Kalkaji temple’s committee has started issuing e-pass to restrict daily footfall.

“Keeping in mind the well-being of the devotees and the government’s guidelines, it has been decided to close the temple after evening’s aarti (evening worship rituals) till further order. However, the regular rituals and prayers will continue, which will be telecast live on the temple’s youtube channel, facebook page, and its website,” said Ravindra Goel, trustee of the temple said.

Pandit Mahant Surendranath Avdhoot of Kalkaji Temple said, “People can apply for e-passes through our website. We are appealing to people who are 60 years of age or above shouldn’t come to the temple. We are also requesting parents not to bring children below 10 years of age.”

The fasting month — Ramzaan— is set to begin from Wednesday during which special namaaz are offered in every mosque in the evening. As night curfew is in force in the national capital, the management committees of several mosques held meetings on Monday to tweak prayers schedules.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said, “We can’t prevent people from coming to the mosque. It is the government to decide and frame guidelines to prevent crowding at a public or religious place. We are asking people to keep wearing masks and sanitise their hands frequently.” The district administrations have been holding regular meetings with the religious leaders, traders and Resident Welfare Association RWA for effective compliance of curfew.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmad Bukhari also said that the government should take a decision regarding restrictions at religious places.Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We are making requests to people to follow Covid norms. Tuesday is Baisakhi but we haven’t planned any big celebration due to outbreak.”

“We are meeting prominent residents of the area, especially religious leaders and heads of temple and mosques and requesting them to educate people about Covid protocols. They are being asked to ensure strict adherence to Covid restrictions — people should come to the religious sites with masks and maintain distancing,” said a senior official of the Delhi government.