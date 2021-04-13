Property near Metro to require less parking area, proposes new policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If a property is located within a walkable distance from a Metro Station, will be allowed to set aside less space for parking, according to the ‘dynamic’ parking policy proposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The proposal aims to prevent congestion caused by parking on the roads and also to encourage the use of public transport.

The revised policy rationalises norms for 35 different category properties such as group housing plots, hotels, guest houses, business centres, hospitals, and institutional buildings. According to the officials, in the new guidelines, the parking requirement within the property has been reduced by a 10-30 per cent percentage depending on the category and accessibility to public transport and parking lots.

As per the revised policy, a 30 per cent deduction will be allowed in the parking space, if a property is located within 500 metres of a Metro station. For properties located more than 500 m and less than 800 m from a metro station, the deduction in parking within the plot will 15 per cent of the parking norms and if a multilevel car parking is coming up within a kilometre of a multi-level parking lot, 10 per cent of permissible parking space will be deducted.

As per the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, parking space for two equivalent car space (ECS) should be within the residential plot measuring 250-300 square metres (sqm) and for one ECS for every 100 sqm built-up area in plots exceeding 300 sqm provided that if the permissible coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) is not achieved.

However, for banquet halls, the permissible parking limit has been doubled from three ECS per 100 sqm to six ECS, without any deduction for proximity to a Metro station. For commercial centres such as Chandni Chowk and Connaught Place, the existing limit of three ECS has not been changed. However, deductions for proximity to Metro and parking lots will be applicable.

The modified policy was put in the public domain last week for seeking suggestions and objections from the general public. “The policy has been uploaded on DDA’s website. After a public hearing on feedback from the people, the policy will be notified by the ministry of housing and urban affairs,” said a DDA official.

Rules for all new constructions

The ‘dynamic’ parking policy proposed by the Delhi Development Authority will apply to all new buildings including sites, where the construction is yet to begin and the building plan has already been approved by the concerned local body