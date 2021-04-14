STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Great relief for students, parents: CM Kejriwal on cancellation, postponement of CBSE board exams

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Published: 14th April 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.

"I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to large scale spread of coronavirus infections.

