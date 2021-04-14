STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lakshman Rekha of 50 percent reservation

The apex court, however, pointed out that it was concerned about adequate representation and not proportionate representation.

Published: 14th April 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case in 1992 placed reliance upon the speech of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly, where he had said reservation must be confined to a minority of seats. On the other hand, the respondents argued that when the population of OBCs is more than 50 percent of the total population, the reservation in their favour (excluding SCs and STs) can also be 50 percent.

The apex court, however, pointed out that it was concerned about adequate representation and not proportionate representation. Adequate representation cannot be read as proportionate representation. “These articles speak of reservation of seats in Lok Sabha and the State Legislatures in favour of STs and SCs proportionate to their population, but they are only temporary and special provisions. It is therefore not possible to accept the theory of proportionate representation though the proportion of population of backward classes to the total population would certainly be relevant.”

From this point of view, the 27 percent reservation provided in favour of backward classes is well within the reasonable limit. Together with reservation in favour of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it comes to a total of 49.5 percent. In this connection, reference may be had to the Full Bench decision of the AP High Court striking down the enhancement of reservation from 25 to 44 percent for OBCs. The said enhancement had the effect of taking the total reservation under Article 16 (4) to 65 percent.

The apex court had further said the principle aim of Article 14 and 16 is equality and equality of opportunity and that Clause (4) of Article 16 is but a means of achieving the very same objective. “It is relevant to point out that Dr Ambedkar himself contemplated reservation being ‘confined to a minority of seats’. No other member of the Constituent Assembly suggested otherwise. It is, thus clear that reservation of a majority of seats was never envisaged by the founding fathers.”

The irresistible conclusion that follows is that the reservations contemplated in Clause (4) of Article 16 should not exceed 50 percent. While 50 percent quota shall be the rule, it is necessary not to put out of consideration certain extraordinary situations inherent in the great diversity of this country and the people. In this connection it is well to remember that the reservations under Article 16(4) do not operate like a communal reservation. It may well happen that some members belonging to, say SCs get selected in the open competition field on the basis of their own merit; they will not be counted against the quota for SCs; they will be treated as general category.

Hence, the equality principle underlying Article 14 is the basis for holding that reservation should be limited to 50 per cent. In Indra Sawhney vs Union of India and others, a bench of 3 judges of the Supreme Court made the following observation: “The Preamble to the Constitution emphasises the principle of equality as basic to our constitution”. In Keshavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala, it was ruled that even constitutional amendments which offended the basic structure of the Constitution would be ultra vires the basic structure. Chief Justice Sikri laid stress on the basic features enumerated in the Preamble and said there were other basic features too which could be gathered from the Constitutional scheme. Equality was one of the basic features referred to in the Preamble.

Exceeding 50 per cent reservation is contrary to the dictum laid down by the apex court in Indra Sawhney vs Union of India and also MR Balai Vs State of Mysore – 1963. Further, equality is part of the basic structure of the Constitution and giving more than 50 per cent reservation deprives not only forward castes, but also meritorious candidates from reserved category. Further, the argument that all the states are in favour of providing reservation beyond 50 per cent, according to their needs and the Acts passed by them, is of no relevance.

If a constitutional amendment breaches the “core” of the Constitution, it would have crossed over forbidden territory. This aspect would undoubtedly fall within the realm of judicial review. Therefore, the argument that all the State Legislatures agreed with one voice for providing reservation beyond 50 per cent is of no relevance.

(Writer A Subba Rao in an advocate in the Supreme Court of India)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indra Sawhney reservation SCs ST
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp