Opposition urges AAP government to hold all-party meet as COVID cases continue to rise in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus situation turning bad to worse in the national capital, the BJP on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call an all-party meeting for discussion on the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta alleged that the Kejriwal government was patting its back and hadn’t paid heed to arrangements in hospitals despite a sudden surge in Covid cases.

He said that the Covid management system had collapsed in the city and the government is dependent on private hospitals. Referring to the record number of coronavirus infection cases being reported every day in Delhi, Gupta said that the state government hospitals are simply not equipped to deal with the current situation. “Reserving 14 private hospitals for Covid patients means that the government hospitals are simply not equipped to deal with the current situation.

The fact is that the treatment in private hospitals is very costly and beyond the reach of lower or middle class people. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had declared last year to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna but it has not been done yet,” said Gupta, adding, “At the same time, the government should augment the medical consultancy and test centres besides quarantine centres at the earliest and also implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna.”

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar also urged the government to ramp up infrastructure in the government hospitals. He claimed that with just 26 ventilators available in government hospitals, Delhiites are facing a grave situation.