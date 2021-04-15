STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banquet halls, hotels roped in for Covid beds in Delhi as cases continue to surge

Govt links 4 banquet halls to govt facilities, 23 hotels to private hospitals to provide more space for corona patients

Published: 15th April 2021 08:19 AM

Hospital Beds

The number of beds for Covid-19 in government hospitals has also been escalated with 718 beds with oxygen support and 187 ICU beds patients being added.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To tackle the Covid-19 surge in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced several new measures to provide sufficient beds for the positive patients. The AAP government issued multiple orders including one which stated that four banquet halls and two other facilities, with 875 beds, will be attached with different government hospitals. As per another order, the government has linked 23 hotels to private hospitals. The number of beds for Covid-19 in government hospitals has also been escalated with 718 beds with oxygen support and 187 ICU beds patients being added.

The Shehnai Banquet Hall, located opposite the LNJP Hospital, will provide 120 beds.  The LNJP will also get 120 beds at the Rouse Avenue School in phase II. The Music Sandoz Banquest (250 beds) in Wazirpur Industrial Area has been linked with the DCB Hospital, the Grand Utsav Banquet (75 beds) has been linked with Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and Golden Tulip Banquest Hall (60 beds) has been linked with DDU Hospital in West district. The Yamuna Sports Complex near Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will provide 200 beds. The linked hospitals will provide doctors, medical staff and infrastructure at these facilities.

Similarly, the private hospitals will provide the requisite medical services at the 23 hotels linked with them. The patients will be sent to these hotels based on their condition. If anyone develops severe symptoms, they will be admitted to the linked private hospital and given treatment at the fixed rate of Rs 5,000 at five-star and Rs 4,000 for four/three-star per day. Oxygen support, if needed, will be charged at Rs 2,000 per day.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain that there are enough beds available  and more beds are being consistently increased. He added that there is no shortage of ventilators. He also advised people not to rush to hospitals. “About 90% of people have recovered through home isolation in the past. Upon testing positive, people shouldn’t rush to get hospitalised. Fever or any other mild symptom can be treated through home isolation. Till one is advised by the doctor for hospitalisation, they must refrain from it,” he said.

“When Covid was first encountered, ventilators were considered a primary health tool. The truth is that a ventilator is the last resort. There are many levels before that, namely medication, home isolation, administering oxygen, HFNO, Bi-pap, etc. There are several ventilator beds and if a patient is occupying it, then it is shown as engaged in the app. But there is no shortage,” he maintained. Jain also urged people to check the Delhi Corona app before heading to a hospital.

