Bed-time troubles in Delhi as COVID cases continue to surge

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, the national capital saw high occupancy for the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at various hospitals.

Published: 15th April 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Only 163 Covid-19 ICU beds with ventilators were vacant, while 452 Covid-19 ICU beds without ventilators had no patients

By Express News Service

69 (out of 94) hospitals with no vacant Covid-19 ICU beds with ventilators
75 (out of 110) hospitals with no vacant Covid-19 ICU beds without ventilators

The hospitals without any vacant Covid-19 ICU beds with ventilatorsincluded Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (100 such beds in total), Safdarjung Hospital (50), BSA Hospital (30) and Max hospital at Patparganj (10). Apollo hospital (8) and Fortis hospital at Shalimar Bagh (5 such beds in total) were fully occupied, as per the app.

The hospitals where Covid-19 ICU beds without ventilators were fully used by patients, included LNJP Hospital (100 such beds in total), GTB Hospital (100), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (55) and Max hospital at Patparganj (44 such beds in total).

