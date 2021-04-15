STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourteen private hospitals allowed to treat non-corona cases in Delhi

The decision came late Wednesday after a meeting between these 14 private hospitals and Health Minister Satyender Jain. 

NEW DELHI:  To ensure that the non-Covid patients are not denied medical treatment or important surgeries, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reverse its own decision to turn 14 private hospitals into Covid treatment-only facilities. The decision came late Wednesday after a meeting between these 14 private hospitals and Health Minister Satyender Jain. 

These hospitals will be allowed to increase their bed capacity by 35 per cent and that “additional beds may also be used for the treatment of non-Covid patients”. The hospitals are required to reserve at least 3,553 beds for Covid patients. The remaining 784 are to be used for non-Covid patients.

According to a senior official of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: “Our hospital is fully committed to the government’s fight against Covid-19. We welcome this revised order as it will help save the lives of critically ill non-Covid patients in addition to Covid patients.”

The hospitals include Indraprastha Apollo, Sir Ganga Ram, Holy Family, Maharaja Agrasen, Max Shalimar Bagh and Saket, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Venkateshwar Hospital, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Mata Chanan Devi, Pushpawati Singhania, Manipal, Saroj Super Speciality.

