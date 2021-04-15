'HOI' app to improve flyers’ safety at Indira Gandhi International airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has tied up with a passenger engagement platform HOI for varied services and to navigate the entire travel journey seamlessly. Passengers will need to add their upcoming travel details to the HOI available in multiple forms such as a mobile app for Android & IOS, web app and kiosks at airports either manually or get it automatically uploaded by scanning the travel document.

Thereafter, they can track their upcoming flights and get real-time alerts about gate changes, weather forecast at the destination. Further, they can explore and book commute options to and from the airport. The Delhi and Hyderabad airports had partnered with HOI last year to adopt a contactless food ordering service at the airports.

The app’s intuitive trip recommendation feature helps passengers plan their trip smartly based on various factors such as traffic, time to check-in, time for security (immigration for international travellers) and distance to the boarding gate. “Once at the airport, the indoor navigation with voice guidance helps them find their way to their boarding gate. Passengers can discover their favourite brand to shop, dine or search for facilities nearby such as washrooms and babycare rooms etc.

By scanning the bag tag information, HOI notifies passengers that their baggage has been loaded into the aircraft,” said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Passengers can pre-book a cab from the authorised cab service providers through this platform. The ‘Scan and Shop’ feature of HOI serves as a 100 per cent contactless shopping solution where users can choose a product from the shelf, scan its barcode, pay digitally and self-check-out.

The app also provides information about the baggage belt. “The app comes with a comprehensive set of features that lets passengers enjoy frictionless travel, right from their homes to the end destination, with most of our airport processes being enabled digitally. The initial user feedback and adoption for features such as flight tracking, digital ordering and gate delivery have been encouraging,” the spokesperson added.