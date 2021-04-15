Major fire in slums of Delhi's Paschimpuri, 25 fire tenders rushed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in a slum cluster in Shahid Bhagat Singh Camp of west Delhi's Paschimpuri Wednesday night, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 9.55 pm and 25 fire tenders were pressed into action.

The fire has been brought under control, but the cause of blaze is not known yet, the department said.

(More details awaited)