More than 100 shanties gutted in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a hundred shanties were gutted in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar after a major fire broke out on Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services officials said several furniture, household essentials, including LPG cylinders and e-rickshaws parked in the cluster also got damaged in the blaze.

According to DFS officials, a call regarding the fire in Noor Nagar was received at 3.13 pm after which nine fire tenders were sent to the spot. Later, four more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The cooling process is still underway, the fire officials said. After reaching the place, the police team also roped in local NGOs to assist in the rescue operations and informed civic agencies. Staff from BSES, CATS Ambulance, and the SDM of the area also reached the spot, according to police. “Around 40 to 50 shanties got burnt completely in the fire, and in preliminary enquiry, the main suspected cause is found to be due to a spark in the electricity supply cables in the shanties.