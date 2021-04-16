STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid surge, police commissioner asks force to maintain social distancing

In a video message, the police chief told his personnel to be extra cautious and follow the SOPs, saying the new wave of coronavirus was “far more serious” in nature than the previous one.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves. In a video message, the police chief told his personnel to be extra cautious and follow the SOPs, saying the new wave of coronavirus was “far more serious” in nature than the previous one.

“In the last few days, some of our personnel have been found coronavirus positive and this number is increasing, which is a cause of worry,” he said, stressing that the Delhi Police has played a vital role in fighting Covid-19.

According to the data provided by the police for this year, 73 personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in January, 33 in February, 24 in March and 390 in April. Shrivastava asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions while discharging their duty especially during interactions with each other, conducting verification drive, issuing challans, at picket duty or during hospital visits, so that the chances of getting infected remains less.

He said if any personnel of a unit is found COVID positive, they can contact senior officers of their unit as well as those at the headquarters so that proper treatment can be ensured and beds can be made available for them in the hospital. He also told them to not be “careless” even if they have been vaccinated. As part of the precautionary measure, Shrivastava asked his force to avoid wearing masks made of thin fabric and instead stressed on using N-95 masks or 3-ply surgical masks. 

“Wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical mask. Avoid wearing mask made of thin cloth as it may not be sufficient. Maintain social distancing while working and sanitise your workplace as well as your vehicle,” he said. 
He asked the personnel to wash hands with soap constantly and take immunity boosters like Ayurvedic Kadha, Vitamin C and zinc tablet according to doctor’s advice.

To stay healthy, he asked his personnel to and exercise and practice yoga. “We have to take care of ourselves and our family members. Only if you are safe, you will be able to look after the safety of others,” he said. 

