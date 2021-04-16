STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biz sector expresses concerns about weekend shutdown, fears further loss

“We have to stand with the government on this, but any shutdown longer than two weeks will be disastrous for our sector.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The business sector in the national capital expressed mixed reaction to the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to impose a ‘weekend curfew’.  While most business owners welcomed the step, some also expressed concerns over surviving another financial shocker due to the shutdown.

Reacting to the government’s order to completely shut gymnasiums for the next few days, president of the Indian Gym’s Welfare Federation, Sunil Taank said even though they supported the government’s move, it would seriously affect their livelihood.

“We have to stand with the government on this, but any shutdown longer than two weeks will be disastrous for our sector. Like the government promoting vaccines, it should also encourage fitness. In the last few months, things seemed to be returning to normalcy, but now we are looking at a bleak future. I have salaries to pay and we will be on streets if the shutdown continues for more than 10 days,” said Taank , who owns a gym in Delhi.

The Delhi government imposed night curfew a few days back and now it has announced  weekend curfew to control the worst wave of coronavirus  till date. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT), felt the national capital may need at least 10 days of lockdown to control the current surge.  

“The government has imposed a weekend curfew which is a right step but is still inadequate. Considering the rate at which the Covid cases are increasing in Delhi and the availability of medical facilities,  it is necessary that Delhi will need a total lockdown of at least 10 days,”  he said.

