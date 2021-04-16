STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP survey flags own councillors’ non-performance

A recent survey conducted to check sanitation arrangements in 280 wards has set alarm bells ringing in the local unit of BJP in the national capital.

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A recent survey conducted to check sanitation arrangements in 280 wards has set alarm bells ringing in the local unit of BJP in the national capital. The observers, appointed to carry out the survey, have pointed out glaring negligence on the part of the party’s municipal councillors. The saffron outfit has been in power in three municipal bodies for about 14 years.  Senior BJP leaders, privy to the survey, said that feedback from grassroots level workers is not encouraging especially when the civic polls are scheduled early next year.

“The inspection was mainly to see sanitation conditions but several issues came to the fore. Besides complaints about the misconduct of the councillors in several wards, the party volunteers were unhappy due to the inaccessibility of the elected representatives particularly the member of parliaments (MPs). Several workers have been sweating their guts out for the party without caring for their families but rue they can’t even get a ticket train confirmed nowadays,” said a BJP leader, in charge of the assessment of a cluster of wards.     

According to a BJP functionary, the survey report will soon be presented before the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta for review. A similar survey was conducted in October last year.  Another BJP functionary said that the party has planned another survey around June or July or as and when the Covid pandemic subsides in the national capital. 

“The party is not in the mood to drop all councillors this time like 2017 elections but it is sure if their reports are not up to mark, they will not be given a ticket in next year’s elections. The situation is alarming and the next survey will be crucial. Surprisingly, 25-30 per cent of councillors didn’t cooperate with the senior leaders who were given the responsibility to carry out the assessment. Last time, hardly five per cent councillors hadn’t come forward for joint surveys,” said an office-bearer of Delhi BJP. 

On complaints against elected representatives, the senior functionary said that workers might grouse which is quite normal in every political party. “The indifferent approach of some councillors indicates that they are apprehensive about their future. A ‘non-performer’ –to be decided according to the survey report, will not get a chance to contest,” he added. Despite calls and messages, Gupta did not respond. However, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel said that whatever feedback—good or bad, surveyors had collected would be handed over to the state leadership for further action.  

BJP councillors non-performance
