STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia appointed nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi

Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, according to an order.

Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.

The positivity rate soared to 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi.

The city had registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till date.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed officers to set up helplines that inform availability of beds besides help desk in every hospital to assist patients and attendants, an official said.

Baijal, who reviewed the enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour, said that concerted and coordinated efforts are required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the surge of coronavirus in the national capital.

Chief Minister Kejriwal will also hold a meeting in the evening with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials to review the situation.

He had on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi.

He had also directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application.

Remdesivir helps shorten recovery time for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, and is being used in combination with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Coronavirus COVID 19 nodal officer
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp