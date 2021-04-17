Covid lockdown violators may face arrest: Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the weekend lockdown beginning in the national capital from Friday night, the Delhi Police warned that anyone found violating the curfew norms will face strict action and may well be arrested. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava held a review meeting with senior officials including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to review the preparedness and plan of action to follow on the ground for strict enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions and orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection. According to police officials, if anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass (e-pass) for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and a case will be registered against them. They may face arrest too. Medical services and the supply of food materials, as well as fruits and vegetables, will continue, as usual, said the officials.

During the meeting, Srivastava said that Delhi Police, like last year, is on the frontline to arrest the surge of the coronavirus. He asked all the field officers to maintain enforce the restrictions tightly and prosecute those found in willful disobedience to the restrictions without a valid ground or exemption. The video conference meeting was attended by all special commissioners and joint commissioners.

“The Covid-19 weekend restrictions will be enforced strictly by Delhi Police like the night curfew. Extensive arrangements of pickets patrolling and police will be deployed on the ground. Anyone coming out of home will be definitely checked by the police personnel and questioned,” said the CP.

“It is not our purpose to create hindrance in these services. These will operate normally and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders,” he added. Srivastava further directed all DCPs to utilise the outside force and PCRs for strict enforcement of curfew and take prompt legal action on the violators.

“What needs to be done in such a scenario is known to all. We urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and stay home unless exempted under the government order. The restrictions in DDMA orders need to be followed,” the police commissioner said.

The DCPs were further directed to ensure personal safety norms of policemen of duty– wearing appropriate mask, social distancing and hand hygiene. “It is the responsibility of the DCPs and SHOs to take care of the well being of their personnel by following strict Covid discipline,” said Srivastava.

Metro to run at reduced frequency of 15 minutes

Delhi Metro trains will run at a reduced frequency on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend curfew. The frequency of metro services will be reduced across the network from the present 5 minutes to 15 minutes for the weekend. On the Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, services will be available after every 30 minutes. “In view of the curfew imposed by the Govt. for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021,” the DMRC said in a statement. On the two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e. Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double, it said. The Delhi Metro network is spread over 389 km

E-pass for night curfew also valid for weekend lockdown

Those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew, the Delhi government said on Friday. The e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services but do not have a government ID. This includes individuals related to commercial and private establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others and those going for vaccination during the curfew.

No need of pass for people going out to appear in exams

People appearing for examinations this weekend in the national capitol will not require curfew e-passes. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed that “any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card.” According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective for 55 hours from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday).