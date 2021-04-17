STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier this week, three other judges of the Delhi High Court had tested COVID-19 positive and they were having mild symptoms and were in home isolation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources. They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.

The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopt the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23 in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

