Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline receives 1,500 calls related to weekend curfew

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline, operationalised at the new police headquarters before the ongoing weekend curfew came into force, has received more than 1,500 calls till Saturday evening, officials said.

The officials said that the 24x7 helpline -- 011-23469900 -- was started keeping in view the experiences gained during last year's lockdown.

"It has 10 dedicated lines on which selected personnel of the Delhi Police drawn from specialized units have been deployed to attend to the calls and resolve the difficulties faced by the public," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. Over 1,500 calls have been received from 8 pm on Friday to Saturday evening, police said.

Majority of the calls were related to queries pertaining to what is allowed and what is not during the curfew and procurement of e-passes or movement passes, the PRO said. Several categories of emergencies not listed for issue of e-pass was also the subject of many calls.

The citizens are being guided to apply on the dedicated websites and also being conveyed about various Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines which are in force, Biswal said.