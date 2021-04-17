Dust storm hits Delhi, more expected today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed a light drizzle and dust storm on Friday afternoon amid sweltering heat and rising temperature. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi.

“The dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm. The wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour. A hailstorm is also likely. Very light rain has also been recorded in some areas,” an official from IMD said. Delhi may also see a hailstorm on Saturday in some places, along with light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds. The intensity of rain is expected to be less on Saturday, as the forecast says there will be very light drizzle accompanied by gusty winds.

According to the IMD, the weather is expected to be dry from Sunday onward. However, strong wind with speed ranging from 20 to 30 kmph is expected to blow over the city until Monday. The mercury is expected to dip by two to four degrees Celsius over the weekend and is expected to bring some respite from soaring daytime temperature.

The weather department said the maximum temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius till Saturday before it starts to rise again. The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said. A forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi shows that the AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category on Friday and Saturday owing to the rainfall.