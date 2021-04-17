Iron Maiden

Shantanu David By

Chef Gauri Varma, Owner and Founder at Confect and G’s Patisserie, is not cut out of the sugar cookie cutter mold. The marketeer turned baker and then food innovator has a slew of brands under her belt, but it’s her experiments with sugar pastes that have seen her star really rise.

Excerpts from an interview:

What led you to start G’s Patisserie and Confect?

It’s been one heck of a roller coaster ride. From a cushy corporate job to one of the most unorganised sectors in the country, was no small feat. The trick to keep it is simple. Every obstacle is an opportunity and only helps you cement your resolve to make it happen.

The foremost reason was the lack of availability of good quality ingredients. As we all know, the environment is a huge factor when it comes to food and I was pretty unhappy with understanding that India is just a dumping ground for stuff that is not acceptable in other countries. It is because the market is run by traders, simply put there is a huge vacuum for good quality cake decorating ingredients in the market. Moreover, 99 per cent of the traders will not bring what they seem to bring for their own family’s to consume. The point is then how can one sell it? Somewhere, there is a fundamental problem with the system, and a system like ours needs a change. It’s definitely going to take some time, since no one was doing much about it and it seemed like a clear playing field. As I did not have much to lose that time and the other is that I am persistent and that’s the secret to everything.



Did you always have a passion for baking/cooking?

Not really to be honest. When I was living and working in London, I actually almost lost my security deposit because a pressure cooker popped off its lid and there was dal all over my kitchen ceiling. I have been an amazing client and a serial food adventurist. I am always happy to try something new. If we talk about processed food it isn’t bad, it’s what goes into it and processed food can be a great way to preserve something by using the right method. Sadly the industry today is not operated by chefs, but by bottom line seeking business peeps. But there is a huge market that is being ignored, a market that has educated clients and seeks quality.

Tell us a bit more about the Metallic Sugar Paste.

It’s a one of a kind sugar paste. Honestly, who doesn’t love gold? As a baker, I would cringe because whenever there was gold or any kind of metallic elements on a cake then the process was supposed to be longer, with no shortcuts. We are the only ones to make a successful product, which saves almost 90 per cent time for bakers. It leads to efficiency along with a better finish, and the best part is that it’s safe to eat and tastes great.

What do you consider your signature dishes?

I am an all time chocolate lover, so I would say my double chocolate, red velvet and croquembouche.

Given your business background, what are your brand expansion plans?

Domination, one day at a time. One city-state-country at a time. We want to be the first ones to export in this category worldwide, and excel in innovations and product quality and prove to be a market leader by playing in Grade A segment not Grade B. I would also like to change the way people approach food and most importantly make them understand that the food safety is paramount.