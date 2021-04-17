STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manish Sisodia appointed nodal minister for Covid management in Delhi

The government has also appointed 10 IAS officials as nodal officers at state-run hospitals. Each will be the overall in-charge of the Covid-19 hospital assigned and will oversee its functioning.

Published: 17th April 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital | Twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the better management of the hospitals, the AAP-led state government has appointed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the ‘Nodal Minister’ for Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

“Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, shall function as Nodal Minister for Covid management and shall be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders,” an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.

The government has also appointed 10 IAS officials as nodal officers at state-run hospitals. Each will be the overall in-charge of the Covid-19 hospital assigned and will oversee its functioning. “The nodal officer shall also be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines/call centre and complaint centre pertaining to their respective hospitals,” the order stated.

As per the order issued by Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Singhla, the nodal officer would sit in the respective hospital and use staff from their original office to assist them. While MLA and chairman of LNJP Hospital Raghav Chadha visited the facility, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain also inspected the Covid arrangements at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

IAS officers to monitor state-run hospitals
