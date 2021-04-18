STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manpower crunch, infected professionals delaying COVID test reports in Delhi

Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday while 82,569 tests were carried out on the preceeding.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 test

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, private diagnostic labs are witnessing a spike their staff contracting the infection, snowballing into delayed tests results. "There is definitely a surge, many laboratory data entry personnel and lab people are being tested positive for COVID-19," Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder Director of Genestrings Labs told ANI.

"There is a continuous hiring process, you have to train the people and get them into the system... problem is with the manpower not with the machines," she added. Delhi, on Saturday, recorded 24,375 fresh COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths in one day. The positivity rate in the UT has crossed 24 per cent.

Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Friday while 82,569 tests were carried out on the preceeding. "COVID testing has gone up and there is a massive surge in calls for home collection which is difficult to handle. There is no problem with infrastructure or machines. Problem lies with govt-mandated rule to do ICMR entry within 24 hours," Agarwal said.

Sunday was the fourth consecutive day of over 2 lakh cases in the country. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109 and death toll has reached 1,75,649.

Dr Gauri says that the second wave of COVID-19 seems to have affeceted youngsters mostly- that's what the sample collection by her lab indicates.

"A lot of young people testing COVID positive as compared to old people. Symptoms are different this time. Many are complaining of dry mouth, gastrointestinal issues, nausea, loose tools, red eyes and headache. Everyone does not complain of fever," she said.

"Last time there was a lockdown. This time there is no precautions taken. Everybody is on street yet the fact that there no beds, no medicines," she added. She also cautioned people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, avoid cloth mask and instead use N95 mask.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID tests COVID testing
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp