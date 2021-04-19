Curfew successful: Roads stay deserted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The busiest of roads and markets remained eerily quiet and empty on Sunday as the national capital, burdened by the heavy load of unprecedented number of Covid-19 cases, observed the second day of weekend curfew. The curfew, aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infections, was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

Major markets, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli and Karol Bagh remained closed for business through the day. In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal announced to keep the shutters down till April 25.

“We will again review on April 25, 2021 and take further decision after assessing the condition. The most alarming aspect is the galloping positivity rate and shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines and other facilities in use of the epidemic,” it said. All the public places, usually the gathering grounds on weekends, remained closed.