'Will kiss husband': Couple without masks misbehave with Delhi police personnel when stopped, held

A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks.

Published: 19th April 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj and his wife Abha were seen arguing with police personnel for not wearing masks

Pankaj and his wife Abha were seen arguing with police personnel for not wearing masks. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested after he and his wife allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday, officials said.

A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks. According to police, the couple were not wearing face mask and didn’t have curfew pass. During the argument the woman said, "He is my husband, if I want I will kiss him."

Police have registered a case against Pankaj and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi. Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days. According to the police, the incident took place around 4:30 pm.

The couple, travelling in a car, misbehaved with the policemen when they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing mask. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them.

Police officials said that they were taken to Darya Ganj police station and the man arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)

