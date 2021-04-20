AIIMS to shut physical OPD services from April 22, postpones surgeries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the surge in coronavirus infections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to shut its physical OPD services from April 22 and postpone routine inpatient admissions to contain the spread of the virus and augment resources for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “...it has been decided to temporarily switch over from physical consultations of OPD patients in morning OPDs as well as Speciality Clinics in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres to teleconsultations with effect from Thursday,” said a statement.

The decision has been taken “in view of the increased need to minimise the possibility of community spread and also to optimize diversion of available manpower and materials resources for the treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of Covid-19 and also considering the situation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government,” it said.

Further, to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily postpone routine inpatient admissions in general wards as well as private wards for two weeks. The decision will be reviewed after that, the administration said.

Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who have been advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency/semi-emergency conditions will continue to be admitted, the circular stated. “EHS patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Anesthesia at Centre-run Safdarjung hospital has issued a notice to not perform any elective surgeries “due to deficiency of oxygen supply” in the hospital. The notice issued by the head of the department Dr G Usha was sent to the medical superintendent and other heads of the departments.“This is an urgent request,” stated the notice issued on Monday. However, on late Monday evening, oxygen tankers had arrived at the hospital.