COVID-19: Share of oxygen diverted to another state, says Delhi govt  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued two helpline numbers to help Covid-19 patients in getting necessary medicines for treatment. The helpline numbers will be operated by two control rooms set up to monitor and manage the supply of Covid-19 management drugs, amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

These control rooms have been set up at Karkardooma, for people living in East, Northeast, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, and at Lawrence Road for Northwest, Southwest and West districts. The Karkardooma control room will operate the helpline number — 011-22393705, while the Lawrence Road control room can be reached at helpline number — 9494129281 and 9000098558, the order said.

“Every attempt is being made to make Covid management drugs available in all major hospitals,” said the order by Dr AK Nasa, head of Delhi’s drug control office. The order also mentions company helplines available in the public domain which can be contacted with details of hospitalisation of the patients, prescription, Covid-19 positive report, and Aadhar card.

All the drug inspectors in Delhi have been directed to check the movement of Remdesivir, a shortage of which has been reported due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The inspectors will have to monitor the order by the supply depot, and that details of sale and distribution are properly maintained. They will also have to check the stock and sales of medicines such as Tocilizumab (given to prevent cytokine storm which is the excessive immune response that destroys the organs and tissues) and Favipiravir (used to treat milder, non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients).

Delhi’s Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed officials to take stern action against those selling essential drugs above MRP. He instructed officers to review the action taken by the field staff in this regard and send report on a daily basis“At no cost, chemists, retailers, traders etc. should be allowed to take undue advantage of the crisis,” Hussain said.

Share of oxygen diverted to another state: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Monday claimed in the Delhi High Court that one of the reasons for the shortage of oxygen was diversion to one of the largest states of the country. When the submission to this effect was made, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the state’s name but senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, refrained from naming it and said it could “become political”. When the bench said “it is not political for us,” Mehra replied, “It is one of the largest states. I will leave it at that.”

Only 58 ICU beds available in capital’s hospitals

The number of ICU beds available for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals on Monday dropped to 58, according to government data. Of the 4,408 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals across the city, 4,350 were occupied around 10 pm on Monday, according to data from the city government’s Delhi Corona application. Only two hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram and Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in Malviya Nagar—have more than 10 ICU beds available. Of the 19,499 normal beds available for COVID patients, 3,303 are unoccupied, it showed.

500% jump in containment zones since April 1

The number of containment zones in the national capital has jumped to 13,259 from 2,183 on April 1 -- a 507 per cent increase, according to official data released by the Delhi government. On April 1, the city had reported a total of 2,790 new cases with 10,498 total active cases. The number increased multifold with 25,462 new COVID-19 cases and 74,941 total active cases on April 18. The biggest jump was observed on April 18, when the national capital recorded the highest daily rise of coronavirus cases. On April 17, Delhi had 11,235 containment zones, which increased to 13,250 on April 18, adding more than 2000 zones across the city.