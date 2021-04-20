COVID-19: Summer vacation advanced to April 20 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday advanced summer vacation in all schools of the national capital in view of the spiralling Covid-19 cases. The vacation, which was to start from May 11 and continue till June 30, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 to June 9,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

During the vacation, the schools can call staff for any school-related work maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour and following the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued. The Delhi government had earlier this month ordered closure of schools and suspension of physical exams for all classes.

“All centrally conducted online and semi-online teaching and learning activities will remain suspended during the period for classes KG to nine,” the Department of Education said in a separate order.