Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines after wife Sunita tests positive for Covid-19
Published: 20th April 2021 04:07 PM | Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:07 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunita Kejriwal has gone into home isolateion.
This comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and across the country.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported.
There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi.