Delhi metro to run at one-hour interval in off peak session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Metro trains will run on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in the national capital. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has rescheduled the frequency of metro trains from the regular 5 minutes to 30 minutes (in peak hours) and 60 minutes (in off-peak hours) to control the crowd and avoid the spread of Covid cases.

During the morning (8 am to 10 am) and evening (5 pm to 7 pm) peak hours, trains will be available with headway of half an hour, the DMRC said. Trains will arrive at a frequency of an hour during the rest of the operational hours. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday (19 April) till 5 am next Monday (26 April) to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital.

As per the recent order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), only people working in the mentioned list of essential services and others exempted will be allowed to travel in public transport including the metro with production valid ID cards.

“Metro services during this period can be availed only by the exempted category of people as per the latest government order on production of the valid IDs. During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity in the Metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.