Dry days: Tipplers brave Delhi heat, crowd, virus to stock booze

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As soon the six-day lockdown was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday due to spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, long, serpentine queues were seen outside liquor shops with no social distancing and violating all Covid rules.

The Morning Standard visited various liqour shops at Bhikaji Cama Place, INA Market, Daryaganj, Sarojini Nagar, East of Kailash, Nehru Place, Khan Market, Govindpuri, Okhla Phase 1 and found scores of people queuing up outside been and wine shops braving the mercury. “Last year, the lockdown was new and sudden. But this year, we will have to be prepared for the complete lockdown. I feel, this six days lockdown is just a trial,” said Prashant Sharma, a resident of INA.

When asked about the social distancing, Sharma said, “Everyone wants to maintain social distancing here but it is impossible as people cutting line. Besides, it’s just a matter of today. From tomorrow, everyone will be quarantined inside house.”

Another person who works at Safdurjung Hospital, said, “I am on my lunch break and rushed to the shop as soon I heard lockdown. I am not an alocoholic. I work all day in the hospital and meet hundreds of infected people. So for past few months, I cannot sleep without having it. It’s like a Khada for me.”

“The sale has jumped sharply today due to the announcement of lockdown. This is a huge sale this year. Such rise was seen on the first day of lifting of lockdown in 2020 when liquor shops were opened after two months. The sale on Monday will continue till 10 pm,” said an employee at a liquor shop at INA market.

“We are just helping the government in their economy. Both the public and the government will be benefitted. You never know, when complete lockdown will be imposed. It better to prepare beforehand,” said a man who wished not be named.